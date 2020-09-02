The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has kicked off a process to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, ODM chairman John Mbadi cited the recent corruption charges leveled against Obado and the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office.

Mbadi said ODM leadership met Migori MCAs at Chungwa House and agreed to initiate Obado’s ouster motion.

“The party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the Governor initiated immediately and have the Deputy Governor take over,” he said.

Mbadi said 37 out of 41 MCAs voted to remove Obadofrom office.

The move comes a day after Obado said meetings were taking place behind his back in a bid to oust him. He accused ODM leadership of inciting MCAs.

“There are meetings taking place behind my back to plan for my ouster yet our case is still live before the court, it is unfortunate, to say the least,” he said.