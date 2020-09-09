The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi has revealed plans to decongest the Capital city through a raft of measures set to be implemented beginning this month.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security on Tuesday, September 8, Badi said the plans are being finalised and will be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in November.

He told the committee that Public service vehicles will be barred from accessing the Central Business District from next month.

Badi explained that bus stations have been built in Ngara and Parklands where matatus plying along Thika superhighway will offload passengers.

PSVs coming from Machakos and Lang’ata will have a designated bus stop at the Railway Golf Club where the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) will build an expressway.

The committee heard that KenHA has already acquired the land and NMS is now just working with the authority to set up the terminus.

To decongest traffic on Haile Selassie Avenue to Jogoo Road, Badi said KenHA will build an expressway from the Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) building straight to Jogoo road.

The NMS boss also revealed that the highly-anticipated bus rapid transit (BRT) system would be operational by the end of September 2020.

The BRT corridors are marked by red lines, with the first line covering 20kms from James Gichuru Road/Waiyaki Way to JKIA.

Line 2, which is 31kms long, will run from Lang’ata Road to Ngong Road, Juja Road, Komarock Road to Ruiru, with stops at Dandora, Kariobangi and near Gikomba market.

Line 3 will run from Githurai through Thika Road to Moi Avenue in the CBD and terminate at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Line 4 will be from T-Mall to Jogoo Road while Line 5 will cover Outering Road.