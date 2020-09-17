Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi has dismissed reports that traders were forcefully evicted from the premises of the Nairobi Railways Club.

Property of unknown value was lost after authorities descended on the area with cranes and excavators on Tuesday night as Kenya Railways moved to reclaim the land for construction of the Nairobi Expressway Road Project.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Badi said all the traders had been briefed about the demolitions and came to an agreement. Badi visited the scene following the demolitions and assured the business owners that a reasonable agreement would be reached.

He explained that the demolitions will pave way for the construction of a green park terminus that will be used to hold all PSV vehicles plying on Mombasa, Lang’ata and Ngong roads.

Badi assured that no one will lose their businesses as claimed. He said traders who had leased the premises for other businesses such as the car dealers will be compensated by Kenya Re while those who run restaurants will not be evicted.

“All we are asking for is cooperation from the business community. The changes that will be here are for good because as we intend to reduce congestion in the CBD, there will be services that will be needed here.

“We assure businessmen of their security…we are not chasing you away. All we are doing is redesigning and realigning the businesses. Once complete, those with restaurants will be smiling because with a bus terminus there will be a lot of people to be served food,” Badi said.