A man from Nyamira killed his younger brother after reportedly finding him in an uncompromising situation with their mother.

The Standard report that County Commissioner Amos Mariban said the suspect clobbered Wilfred Onsongo to death on Thursday night last week. The accused had reportedly gone to his mother’s house when he caught his younger brother and mother in the act.

“The elder brother had gone to the mother’s house at around 8.30 pm and found the mother and his younger brother making love before he armed himself with a piece of wood and hit him on the back of the head and face. The man died after bleeding heavily,” Mariba said.

The suspect is said to have surrendered to the police who have since launched further investigations.

“The crime scene was processed and documented by detectives. The suspect who confessed to the act is being held at Ekerenyo Police Station,” the commissioner said.

The body was moved to Nyamira County Hospital.