Three online entrepreneurs spoke to Saturday Magazine about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their businesses and how they have adapted to it.

I needed a job that was less demanding — one that I could do at home whilst taking care of my young children. Also, one that paid better.

I went online looking for work and encountered very many sites promising quick money. Other sites demanded upfront payment before getting work.

I didn’t have much money so I avoided such sites and others that promised instant money. Then I found Elance.

The platform offered a wide variety of remote work. I was delighted to discover that the jobs were legit and the Elance support team was very helpful.

They guided me through the account set up and gave useful advice when it came to bidding for work.

Because of my journalism background, I went straight into content development, journalistic writing, proof reading and editing. I put these down on the list of skills I possessed.

But it was not easy. I had to put in a lot of work into research and making good pitches and I ended up becoming a top rated service provider.

I started earning more than I did while working full time. I even started an agency to help with the workflow.

Later, Elance merged with Odesk and became Upwork. Well, this reduced the amount of workflow and I had to look for other means to supplement my income. I started writing for online media.

Because of the pandemic, most organisations have reduced their workload and I have resumed to working online on a full-time basis, and I am already receiving invites for various jobs.

For me, it is a great way to supplement my income and I like the flexibility that comes with it. I made Sh2 million on a particular year working only six hours a day.

The Online Caterer

Pauline Kinjah (Pau), 40, Caterer, Pau delicacies and caterers

I started my business in 2015. I would cook snacks – such as samosa, mandazi and chapati – and post in the estate WhatsApp group.

From one client, the list grew, which prompted me to start a Facebook group – Cooking is a Hobby.

The idea was to network and share recipes with other people who enjoy cooking. It turned out to be a great platform to get new clients.

With each posting, I got new clients. We are based in Lang’ata but would do deliveries to various locations.

One day, a client who had come to pick some snacks asked if I could do catering; I responded in the affirmative and that is how Pau delicacies and caterers was birthed.

Since then, I have catered to more than 100 weddings excluding other events. Before the pandemic, we were doing great. All our weekends were fully booked.

I have five full-time staff and 38 casuals workers. On several occasions, I had to turn down catering requests because I was swamped.

After the first case was announced, the cancelation calls started coming in. We have not worked since March yet we still got bills to pay.

To remain relevant and occupied, I started cooking from my house and doing Facebook live shows. “Why don’t you start offering online cooking classes?” one of my clients asked me sometime last month.

The next day, I posted online the masterclass offer and I received positive feedback. For starters, I have 70 students on Facebook online classes. To join, I charge Sh1,000 every month.

In mid April, I started going to the market, buying food supplies and marketing through WhatsApp groups and Facebook. Interestingly, I also got this idea from someone else — my sister.