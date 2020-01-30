Former Big Brother Africa contestant, Sabina Stadler, has opened up on her time working for the now-defunct QTV station, saying her colleagues hated her.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the ‘Switch TV’ guest host was talking about rejection which she said is one of the things she will be praying for during her 21-day fast.

According to Sabina, she experienced rejection firsthand after she landed a news anchoring job at the TV station that was owned by the Nation Media Group.

Sabina said her colleagues would go for lunch without her and that she would sometimes have to bribe one colleague to join her for lunch.

“Today I’m gonna talk about one of the things we’ll be praying for in this 21 days fast is Rejection. Rejection is bad… even I have been rejected. I remember when I was a news anchor my workmates would go and have lunch and I would go have lunch alone.

“I remember Kevin Gitau used to go out with me and sometimes I was the one paying just to bribe him but it was like my workmates hated me, they felt I didn’t deserve to be there and it’s not the last time I saw that. We see that at work, with friends, family boyfriend, husband, parents, sometimes somethings just reject you and it’s painful,” said Stadler.

The mother of one worked for QTV for one year and later joined K24 TV where she hosted a cooking show.