Reports that a man committed suicide at Adlife Plaza on Monday, January 6 after he lost Ksh15 million in a casino are wide off the mark.

This is according to the mother of the deceased- 40-year-old Richard Wangai. The woman, a native of Kirinyaga County, filed a report at the Kilimani Police Station, where she said her son “had never even seen or handled Ksh1 million”.

She said Wangai looked after her farm in Kwale, and that he was in Nairobi to visit family and friends for the End of Year festivities.

Kilimani OCPD Lucas Ogara said Wangai’s mother filed her statement early Tuesday.

“We are yet to know with precision what resulted in Wangai’s suicidal thoughts,” said Ogara.

At the same time, Topstar Casino at Adlife Plaza has denied that Wangai was their client.

“We are wondering why a section of the media have erroneously reported that the deceased committed suicide after he lost Sh15 million in a bet with us,” Stephen Makari, Topstar Casino’s head of security said.

He reportedly wondered where the deceased could have gotten the said Sh15 million for gambling while he looked ‘too casual’.

“This man according to the CCTV footage walked into the building on foot,” Makari told the Star on Tuesday.

He added, “We don’t know the deceased. He wasn’t our client, this is meant to tarnish our name.”

Kilimani Police boss Ogara also confirmed that Wangai never visited the casino located on the building’s fifth floor.

“Going by what we saw on CCTV, the man is seen walking around the fourth floor. There is no Casino on the fourth, but the fifth floor,” Ogara said.

He added: “We confirmed from the CCTV that he jumped. There is no foul play in his death. He didn’t talk to anybody, the Casino’s narrative is people’s making.”

Ogara also noted that Wangai recited a prayer before plunging to his death.