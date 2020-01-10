Cotu boss Francis Atwoli said Deputy President William Ruto should stop pretending to speak on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the outspoken trade unionist, it was hypocritical of Ruto to claim that “brokers and conmen” were pushing Uhuru to extend his term.

“We’re going to unmask the DP soon because one cannot disrespect his boss and even fight him through proxies while pretending to speak for him,” Atwoli told the Star on phone from Cairo, Egypt.

He added: “It is Ruto who parades conmen everywhere he goes in the name of Tangatanga.”

“Who grabbed public land? Who imported maize and crippled Rift Valley farmers? Who has been implicated in dam scandal and many others? Let him name one conman in the BBI team.”

Atwoli also said Kenyans are entitled to their opinions and should not be intimidated by people out to grab power.

He claimed the resistance against law reforms manifested corruption fighting back because corrupt leaders knew their road to riches would come to an end.

At the same time, Atwoli asked Luhya MPs allied to the DP to remain in their homes if they are uncomfortable with the BBI meeting scheduled for January 18 in Kakamega.

He was reacting to Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Sirisia counterpart John Waluke, who claimed Atwoli lacks the authority to call a meeting for the Luhya community.

“Atwoli is an outcast who pretends to be a life member of Kanu when he is just but working for Raila. As far as we are concerned, we don’t regard Atwoli as a serious man, and he cannot purport to plan a meeting to discuss Luhya unity let alone BBI,” Barasa was quoted.