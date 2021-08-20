A suspected serial phone snatcher was arrested on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, after robbing a policewoman in Nairobi’s Ngara area.

According to witnesses, the middle-aged man snatched a phone from a policewoman who was undercover on a mission to nab criminals in the area.

The suspect reportedly quietly walked towards the cop and snatched her phone before taking off towards the CBD on Muranga Road.

Witnesses added that the cop fired in the air to scare the suspect and alert members of the public.

“We heard a scream from a lady whom we later learnt was a police officer. She immediately gave the young man a chase and fired two gunshots in the air. She was calling on the passers-by and on-lookers to assist her to apprehend the thug. The public got alerted and caught him and he was eventually handcuffed by the officer,” said a witness.

The undercover officer further protected the thief from being lynched by the angry mob.

The suspect was taken to the Central Police Station ahead of his day in court.

