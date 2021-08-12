Starting October, Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets for bottled water, cigarettes, fuel, beer, and juice, among others.

This after the Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) raised the rates of excise duty on dozens of commodities in line with the rising inflation recorded during the past year.

According to the Excise Duty Act, 2015, KRA is required to adjust the specific rates of excise duty of a group of select excisable products by taking into account the average inflation rate for the previous financial year.

This means manufacturers will pass on the additional cost of the commodities to consumers.

The rate of inflation for 2020/21 averaged 4.97 percent, which the KRA will use to tax the products, an increase from 4.93 percent that was used last year.