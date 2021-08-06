Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has implored Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho to stay away from the media.

Speaking Thursday morning, Governor Mutua said the PS should desist from address issues touching on the government. He said it is the work of Government Spokesman Colonel Cyrus Oguna to speak out for the government.

This comes after PS Kibicho spoke out on Deputy President William Ruto’s botched trip to Uganda.

“Kibicho is a good friend of mine and I know he is being attacked as the PS for the ministry of interior. But that is why you got a government spokesperson. Kibicho should keep off media. Let the minister and the PS for interior keep off media,” he told Citizen TV.

According to Mutua, PS Kibicho is making himself a target of political attacks by engaging in such matters.

“You need to be felt and not seen. Let your power be the power that is felt by your work and machinations. Because that poses him as a target and it looks like Kibicho is against Deputy President William Ruto or these other guys,” Mutua added.