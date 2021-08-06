Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni says Ben Pol is the biggest loser in his divorce from Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai.

According to the radio gossiper, Ben Pol led a lavish lifestyle thanks to Anerlisa’s wealth. Maina Kageni said the Tanzanian singer would show off cars belonging to Anerlisa knowing that they were not his.

“Every time I saw Ben Pol posting himself in Range Rovers, I knew they were not his,” Maina Kageni said on his morning show.

Adding: “And the fact that he did not feel anything posting them is sad. How do you floss with things that are not yours? Mpaka you hashtag #softlife?”

Maina Kageni said Ben Pol has now been left with nothing and that he is driving his old car.

“He was left with nothing, he is currently driving the first car he was driving when I met him. I knew it was gonna end in premium tears. When you find him in a certain lane, leave him there,” Maina exclaimed.

Anerlisa also appeared to agree with the popular radio personality. She wrote on social media: “Leave him as you met him, leave it as it was. If the guy is serious with you, he will upgrade himself for you using his own effort and resources.”

But Ben Pol has since dismissed claims that Anerlisa was bankrolling him.

“What people say has never bothered me. About the wealth and age, these are things that have no chance in my mind. My attention was on my partner,” he said.

“I have heard so many stories about me and that’s kinda funny and the stories are always false.”