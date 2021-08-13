The popular media personality Betty Kyallo has made her acceptance speech after Google Trends listed her among the top searched people in Kenya in the past 15 years.

The 32-year-old former screen siren emerged 7th in the list dominated by politicians.

Taking to social media, Betty Kyallo appreciated the interest people show in her as she acknowledged that she has been through many highs and lows.

“I honestly appreciate the interest. Goodness number 7😅😅😅 Truth is I have Been through many highs and lows in life and having started my media career so young I’ve gone through most of it in the public eye which is never easy. It’s actually quite tough. It’s like living your youth plus young adult life with everyone watching,” Betty shared.

The former KTN, K24 TV news presenter said she is most grateful for the many people she has inspired along the way.

“What gives me so much gratitude about all this is that I have inspired many people along the way with my journey through life. That you can be authentic about yourself and you can love who you are unapologetically,” she said.

Betty further encouraged her fanbase to always be authentic and continue learning.

“Through all this I learnt how to come home to myself. Which is extremely important and powerful. You should always do that too. I pray that we shall continue learning together as long as God gives us life. Thank you! Thanks to @google for this,” she concluded.