Following his arrest on Friday last week, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua was Monday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on corruption charges.

Rigathi was charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of public property, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, and conflict of interest.

He is alleged to have unlawfully received about Sh7.4 billion. Rigathi is charged alongside nine others who were not before the court.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, the lawmaker denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh.12 million with an alternative of Sh.25 million bond.

The court further directed that Rigathi Gachagua surrenders his passport and should not contact witnesses.

The other accused persons were summoned to appear before the court on August 3, with the pre-trial scheduled for August 9.