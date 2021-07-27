Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has slammed Chief Justice Martha Koome for seeking the dismissal of a case challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to reject the nomination of six judges.

While seeking the dismissal, CJ Koome and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday argued that the petition filed by Katiba Institute challenging the President’s decision has been overtaken by events.

Through her lawyer Isaac Wamaasa, the CJ termed the petition by Katiba Institute as “bad law, fatally defective and an abuse of the process”.

“The Chief Justice and JSC have no powers under the Constitution or the law to stop any judge of a superior court or a judicial officer from performing his or her judicial functions,” Koome indicated.

The decision prompted Nelson Havi to criticize the CJ, accusing her of siding with the Executive and failing to protect the Judiciary.

“CJ Martha Koome is not being bullied. She is being held accountable. She has undermined elected leaders of bodies that are key players in the justice sector,” Havi said in a tweet.

He added: “She has gone to bed with the Executive and failed to protect the Judiciary. This, the CJ will be reminded of daily.”