Comedian/actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh has to wait a while longer to move into his newly constructed abode.

The former Tahidi High actor received the house located in Malaa, Kangundo Road on Wednesday, but his house-warming party was put on hold due to some logistical issues.

Sung Timber CEO Kathy Andrews, who was instrumental in putting the crib up, said the house is all but complete with only a few details remaining.

“We are yet to fix some of the sinks and kitchen cabinets but that will be done by next week. We also had a small hitch in installing electricity due to the proximity of the house to the main road.

“We might have to go the solar way to avert this,” she said.

Kathy said there’s no rush to have Omosh move in amid pressure from a section of Kenyans who questioned the handing over of an incomplete house.

“You understand that Omosh has kids and he needs to make arrangements around how they will be transferred to nearby schools. There was a company that also promised to furnish the house and that will happen in due course,” she said.

On the issue of failing to erect a concrete fence, Kathy explained that the house is located in a gated community.

“This is a gated community so we cannot erect a concrete fence. You should expect some adjustments here and there whenever you move into a new home.

“We also intend to plant some grass and flowers around the home and we are sure Omosh will love it,” she said.