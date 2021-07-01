The race to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022 has a new entrant in the form of Migori governor Okoth Obado.

The controversial county boss confirmed his bid for the presidency during an interview on Ramogi FM on Wednesday. Obado said he will seek the top seat on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

He also confirmed his exit from Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. Obado said his focus now is strengthening his new political outfit, adding that he was not out to divide the Luo community.

“My exit from ODM is not in bad faith. I have taken a short break to strengthen my party that steered me to the governorship. It is the bus that ushered me into active politics and I’m back to end the journey that I started,” he said.

Obado further rubbished claims that he quit ODM to form an alliance with DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“There is no link between PDP and Ruto’s UDA. In fact, the party was coined recently after we had formed PDP…We have always been isolated in one cocoon and any attempt to break the barrier is met with reprisals. Let them not politicise this issue of PDP, we are not at war with any party, we are only advocating for our agenda,” he stated.

“PDP is not meant to divide the Luo community as alleged by some people. It is a party with a national outlook and I will be using it to vie for the presidency. Having many parties is not a crime, let us unite and strengthen it.”

“Those that branded me a Jubilee mole are the same ones who are now working closely with Jubilee. Now that I’m seeking a top office in the PDP, they now call me Ruto’s point man,” Obado added.