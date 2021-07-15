Vanessa Mdee continues to be the envy of many a woman as she continues to thrive in Atlanta in the loving arms of her fiance, Rotimi.

The Nigerian-American actor and singer left tongues wagging on social media after showering his beau with money.

In a video posted to Mdee’s Instagram account on Wednesday, Rotimi is seen shuffling hundred-dollar bills while suggesting to Mdee how she should spend them.

While it is unclear how much the bills amounted to, our social media handlers managed to count at least 30 hundred-dollar notes. They estimate that the cash could well be about 4,000 USD(Ksh431, 800).

With such an amount, one would be mistaken to think that Rotimi wanted Mdee to invest the money. But the ‘Power’ actor suggested that Mdee should spend on her hair, nails, designer bags, and her family.

“Woman I know you have your own money… but go get your hair done. Go get your nails done, go get this to your Mum, give this to Mars(Mdee’s sister), and go get the bag that you said you want,” Rotimi says in the video.

The dizzying video left in its wake, a trail of impressed women and men who complained that Rotimi was raising the bar too high.

Among those who were impressed were Mdee’s sister Mimi Mars, American songbird Keri Hilson and media personality Betty Kyallo.

Mars wrote: “😍😍 Thank you My brother @rotimi 😂. The comment section is lit continue teaching these men how it’s done 🙏🏾”

Keri Hilson added: “That’s the energy @rotimi!!! 💕”

Betty Kyallo on her part endorsed Rotimi’s gesture saying such surprises are always welcome. For someone who once reveled in the bottomless riches of Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho, this really shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The former KTN TVpresenter captioned Mdee’s video as follows: “Yes we work hard, but a lil bit of this kind of surprise don’t hurt nobody.”

Here’s the video.