Former vernacular TV news presenter Muthoni wa Mukiri is officially off the market after she wed her fiance Isaac Ng’ang’a over the weekend.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a vibrant Kikuyu traditional wedding(ruracio) at Mukiri’s family home in Syokimau on Saturday, July 10.

The wedding was graced by family members and close friends, including Muthoni’s stunning bridal team comprised of TV news anchor Lilian Muli, comedian Teacher Wanjiku, radio presenter Shix Kapyenga among others whom she termed as her support system.

Other attendees included Jacky Vike, Jessy the MC, her former newscaster Ken was Kuraya, Kirinyaga Women rep Wangui Ngirici, and others. Inooro radio presenter Jeff Kuria emceed the colourful event.

An excited Muthoni shared a collection of photos from the event saying it was beautiful.