The National Transport and Safety Authority has moved its headquarters in Nairobi from Hill Park Building to 316 Upper Hill Chambers.

In a public notice, the Authority said its new offices are located along 2nd Ngong Avenue, Upper Hill Nairobi.

The new offices will be on the Ground Floor, 8th and 9th Floor of the 316 Upper Hill Chambers. The relocation took effect Monday, June 28, 2021.

“Effective Monday, 28th June 2021, NTSA Headquarters will be relocated from Hill Park Building to the 316 Upper Hill Chambers, along 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi,” said NTSA.

Individuals who require Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle plates will be attended to at Likoni Road Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

The relocation comes weeks after NTSA upgraded its system, with services running on two portals ( timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke and tims.ntsa.go.ke ) until June 30.

“This is to enable all users to interact, familiarize themselves with the system and undergo scheduled virtual training sessions,” NTSA said.

NTSA noted that applications launched through the revamped system would also be completed in the new system, including rejected applications.