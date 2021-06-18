The Ministry of Health has revised the dusk-to-dawn curfew in 13 counties in Nyanza, Western, and Rift Valley regions.

Beginning Friday, June 18, curfew in the 13 counties will start at 7 pm and end at 4 am.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the decision was arrived at to reduce the Covid-19 positivity rate in the regions.

The counties are Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

CS Kagwe noted that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the counties averages 21 percent, in contrast to the remaining parts of the country at 9 percent, over the last 14 days.

Kagwe said movement in and out of the region will remain restricted unless for emergency and essential purposes.

“Except for essential and emergency services, movement between the hotspot Zone and the rest of the country is strongly discouraged,” he said.

The govt has also closed places of worship in the counties for 30 days.

“All forms of physical/congressional worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties are suspended for a period of 30 days,” the Ministry said on Thursday.

The government has also suspended the weekly non-food and livestock markets in the Hotspot Zone for a period of 30 days.

It has further been ordered that all funerals and interment ceremonies within the Hotspot Zone be conducted within 72 hours of confirmation

of death.

The attendees for funerals within the Hotspot Zone have been capped to a maximum of 50 persons while only a maximum of 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings and any other traditional ceremonies.

“That the attendees, officiators, and facilitators of weddings, celebrations of marriage or traditional unions, ceremonies of rites of passage, and all other similar events or ceremonies is maintained at 30 persons in total until further notice,” read the statement.