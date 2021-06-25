Bongo Flava superstar Diamond Platnumz is seemingly swimming in money if his car-buying spree is anything to go by.

Just weeks after signing big-money partnership deals with global music publishing company Warner Music Group and Netflix South Africa, Diamond is the new owner of two high-end Cadillac SUVs.

Days after he bought the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015), the music sensation has acquired a new model, the Cadillac Escalade Black Edition 2020.

The ride with an estimated market value of Ksh30 million was delivered to his doorstep in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

Diamond’s finance manager, Don Fumbwe, also revealed that a Rolls Royce is on transit and will be delivered to the singer any day now.

The singer’s parking lot now boast of two Cadillac Escalade, Toyota Landcruiser Prado V8, Toyota Landcruiser TX, and a BMW.