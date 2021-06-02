Corazon Kwamboka and her beau Frankie Just Gym say marriage is on the cards even though they are taking their whirlwind romance one day at a time.

Speaking during the launch of Safaricom’s new Baze platform, Corazon said she hopes Frankie will one day ask for her hand in marriage.

She said she is currently focussing on getting to know Frankie and being parents.

“I hope he proposes one day. But I’m not really looking forward to it. I’m taking one day at a time, if it happens and it’s the right time, I will say yes,” she said.

“Right now I’m just enjoying getting to know him and being parents.”

Frankie on the other hand was coy when asked about proposing to Corazon. He simply said: “This one is mine. Trust me.”

On parenting, Corazon praised the fitness instructor saying his past experience with his two other children with Maureen Waititu came in handy.

“I made the best choice having him as the father of my baby because he has helped me from day one. I was so clueless but he had some experience, so he was really helpful. He is a great dad,” she said.

Ms Kwamboka described motherhood as an amazing journey.

“It was hard at first but right now I really want to rush home to my baby. It is the most amazing thing, the best thing that happened to me and I want more,” she said.