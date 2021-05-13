The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn charges against Stephen Wang’ondu, the 74-year-old tycoon from Nyeri accused of killing his son, Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu, on January 1, 2021.

This follows the death of the accused at the Outspan Hospital in Nyeri, where he had been admitted after securing his release on Sh1 million bond.

Prosecutor Duncan Ondimu on Tuesday told Justice Florence Muchemi he had received an official notification from the hospital confirming the death of Stephen Wang’ondu.

The judge released the deceased’s surety and ordered the release of his Toyota Prado KBA 583B which was being held by the State as an exhibit in the case.

Justice Muchemi directed that the vehicle be released to David Mworia, one of Wang’ondu’s sons, on condition that he would not dispose of it until the case is heard and determined.

Prosecutor Ondimu informed the court he would proceed with the case against Wang’ondu’s co-accused; his driver James Mwangi, Eddy Ngari, Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey Warutumo.

The deceased had allegedly hired the four to kills his son Mwangi so he could claim insurance compensation.