The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company(NCWSC) has announced an interruption of water supply in some estates within Nairobi, including State House.

In a notice in the dailies, the water company said the water shortage will last 24 hours starting from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am Friday.

The shutdown will facilitate the repair of the Sasumua Treated water transmission pipeline at the Aberdare forest and the interconnection of the Kabete Reservoirs outlet pipes with the relocated distribution pipeline along Waiyaki Way at the Communication Authority Headquarters.

The latter is due to the ongoing construction of Waiyaki Way – Rironi road.

“Once the works are completed, it will enable release of the road section between Communication Authority Headquarters and the junction of James Gichuru and Waiyaki Way to the Waiyaki Way – Rironi Road Contractor,” said NCWSC.

Areas to be affected by the water shut down include: City Mortuary, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Coptic Hospital, State House, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kibera, Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), Golf Course estate, Kenyatta Market, Karen, and areas along Gitanga Road.

Others are Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters, Lang’ata barracks, Forces Memorial Hospital and Department of Defence headquarters

The interruption will also affect Lang’ata estates, Makadara, St Mary’s Hospital, Strathmore University, and Wilson Airport, all along Langa’ta Road.

Waiyaki Way including Loresho, RedHill, Kitisuru, Nyari, University of Nairobi Main Campus Residence Halls, Parklands Campus, Chiromo Campus, Westlands, and Parklands will also go without water.

“We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” the notice read in part.