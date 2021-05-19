A week after he declared he will be running for the Westlands parliamentary seat in 2022, Nelson Havi has unveiled his political party of choice.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President is officially a member of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led political outfit welcomed Nelson Havi into its fold on Monday at the ANC party headquarters in Lavington.

“The Law Society of Kenya President @NelsonHavi earlier today officially joined @anc_party. He was received by the Executive Director madam Margaret Ndanyi,” the ANC party announced on Monday.

Havi is also backing his party leader Musalia Mudavadi for the top seat in 2022.

While declaring his bid for the Westlands seat, Havi said he was approached by constituents to run for the post.

“I have accepted the request of the people of Westlands Constituency to serve them and the nation in that capacity of an MP effective August 2022 or earlier in the event Parliament is dissolved,” Havi said.

The lawyer further demonstrated his understanding of the duties of a Member of Parliament as set out in the constitution. He exuded confidence that he is up to the task.

“The constitution enumerates functions and duties of a Member of National Assembly thus: making laws and protecting the constitution; determining the allocation of national revenue and oversight of its expenditure; reviewing the conduct of State officers and oversight of State organs; and infrastructural development, wealth creation and poverty alleviation at the constituency level,” he stated.