For the better part of Tuesday, Kenyans on Twitter were engrossed in a debate surrounding the teenage music sensation Trio Mio.

Over the past year, the 16-year-old Gengetone star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Kenyan music industry, earning praise from music lovers and veteran industry players such as Khaligraph Jones.

A little over a week ago, Trio Mio released his latest project, a surprising gospel track dubbed ‘Vumilia’ featuring Shari Afrika.

Like most of his previous releases, ‘Vumilia’ has left Trio on the tips of people’s tongues, with some comparing him to the late Hip Hop star E-sir.

The comparison was all the rage on Twitter, and Nameless was among the contributors to the topic.

The veteran musician encouraged Trio Mio saying the comparison with E-Sir is a testament to the young musician’s good work.

“Keep up the good work @TriomioOfficial whenever you see yourself being compared to greats like E-Sir then you are definitely impactful. Bless up,” tweeted Nameless.

A humbled Trio Mio responded to Nameless saying its an honour to be compared to E-Sir.

“Thank you so much @namelesskenya this means the world to me. It’s a great honor to even be in the same convo as The Legend Goat Inanipea strength ya kuzidi kuskuma. Bless Up.”

Here are some reactions from KOT.