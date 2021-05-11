Collins Toroitich, the grandson of former President Daniel Moi, has been accused of neglecting his two children, aged 11 and nine.

The children’s mother, Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi, alleges that Toroitich abandoned the children and absconded his parental responsibilities.

Suit papers indicate Toroitich married the Baringo-based politician in 2008 but they later separated in 2012, with Toroitich allegedly leaving all responsibilities to Ms Tagi.

In her application, the former MCA aspirant claims Toroitich has never taken responsibility for the children despite being a well-off businessman.

“I am currently unable to provide for the children alone as the needs are so many and would need to be assisted,” she stated in the suit filed in March in Nakuru.

Tagi told Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo she has tried everything possible to reach out to Toroitich to support his children but he has been unresponsive. She claimed the businessman has blocked her phone number.

Tagi, who unsuccessfully vied for the Koibatek County Assembly seat on a Kanu ticket in 2017, is seeking Ksh1 million per month to cater for food, rent, education, entertainment, and maintenance.

Toroitich is the son of former President Daniel Moi’s eldest son, the late Jonathan Toroitich.