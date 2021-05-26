A man was on Tuesday arraigned before a Milimani law court and charged with stealing innerwear from a mall in Nairobi.

Caleb Onyango Otieno allegedly stole 36 pieces of innerwear and other assorted items worth Sh200,000 at Sasa mall along Moi Avenue.

According to court papers, the items include 48 pieces of lingerie, 36 pajamas, 22 pieces of cotton robes, and six pieces of silk robes belonging to Lilian Mwangi.

Onyango allegedly committed the offence at around 3 pm on March 26, 2021.

He pleaded not guilty before senior principal magistrate Martha Nanzushi.

The accused pleaded for lenient bond terms saying he is from a humble background.

The magistrate released him on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 or a bond of Sh100, 000.

The case will be mentioned on June 4.