Police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay county are holding a 38-year old man for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old step-daughter.

According to a police report, the man sexually abused the minor at Osodo village in Komungu sub- location on April 26.

Police also established that the suspect had committed the act on several occasions and had threatened the girl he would kill her if she reported to anyone.

The girl’s mother discovered the sexual abuse on April 27 after noticing that her daughter was behaving strangely.

The mother told investigators that the minor said she was bleeding and feeling pain in her private parts.

“I asked her what the problem was since she was crying and limping. She confessed that the man had forced her to have sex on several occasions,” the woman said.

Komungu assistant chief Kenneth Ogutu confirmed the incident saying the suspect was arrested after the minor’s confession.

The administrator disclosed that the suspect confessed to defiling the minor since she was “healthier and fitter” than his wife.

“The minor said the man has been touching her private parts severally on diverse dates and defiling her. Upon further interrogation, he claimed that she (the minor) was healthy and fit than his wife,” said Ogutu.

Reportedly, the man also confessed his love for the teenage girl and thanked her for taking care of his sexual needs.

Ndhiwa OCPD Robert Aboki said the sex pest will be arraigned in court.

“He is going to answer to the charges. We must find justice for the young girl,” he said.