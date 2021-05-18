Former ‘Machachari’ actress Clara Wamaitha, better known by her role as ‘Cindy’ or ‘Mama Stella’, has received a shot in the arm in managing her skin condition.

This after Kenya’s Vitiligo Ambassador Wangui Njee visited Ms Wamaitha and educated her about the condition and government programs that assist people with similar conditions.

“I promised to visit Mama Stella from Machachari and encourage her as a person living with vitiligo and I fulfilled my promise. We met and talked, she is super amazing and funny,” said Njee.

The vitiligo ambassador who is a former MCA also donated sun protection products to Mama Stella.

“I distributed sunscreen and aftersun to her(Mama Stella). We get the sunscreen and after-sun free of charge from the government and they are available in all level five and four hospitals across the country,” Njee added.

The vitiligo champion further urged filmmakers to cast the mother of two in the films and shows and help her earn a decent living.