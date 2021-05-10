A policewoman who has unsuccessfully been trying to resign from the National Police Service(NPS) has finally caught the attention of Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

After several attempts to reach the IG, the police officer resorted to venting out her frustrations in a video that has been circulating widely on social media platforms.

“Sir, kindly allow me to resign peacefully from the police officer post because I can thrive elsewhere. Even if it means, resigning without pay, I will not mind,” the cop says in the undated video.

The officer expressed her discontentment in the force saying it leads to the deaths of officers who either commit suicide or resort to killing others.

“I just want a chance to resign peacefully. I have attached several letters meant for the IG but they never get to him. That is why police officers get frustrated to a point of committing suicide or killing themselves, something I cannot do,” she said.

“I will leave here and work like any other citizen. The internal office is not helping at all. The president should disband this internal affairs office which is not carrying out its mandate.”

The policewoman who was not immediately identified further lamented corruption in the Internal Affairs office. She appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband the Unit

“We are suffering. Officials in that office are full of corruption yet they get a salary at the end of the month. They don’t solve any cases, that’s why police kill cause of such problems,” she said.

IG Hillary Mutyambai responded to the plea saying NPS will investigate the issue and take appropriate action.

The police boss has also directed the Gender and Children’s directorate to probe sexual harassment in the police force.

“I have learnt of a video trending on social media where a female Police Officer is captured lamenting against unfair treatment and sexual harassment. The officer is attached to the Traffic Department in Mombasa County. She had complained against a merchant hence subjected to an inquiry by @DCI_Kenya officers resulting into a departmental action. I have directed the Gender and Children Directorate to independently investigate the matter and give a report within 7 days,” Mutyambai said.

Here’s a video of the policewoman letting her true feelings known.