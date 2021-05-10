Scroll to Top
Menu
HOME
Science
news
politics
business
tech news
weird
sports
entertainment
TV
lifestyle
humour
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
gplus
facebook
South Africa
Contact Us
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
Hilarious Posts by Kenyans on Social Media For Your Monday Blues
By
Richard Kamau
/ Monday, 10 May 2021 06:46AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
funny tweets
,
KOT
,
trending tweets
Scroll through for your weekly dosage of random and humorous posts going viral on the interwebs.
Prev
1 of 21
Next
Prev
1 of 21
Next
Loading...
My Hustle – I Farm Worms and Make Worm Tea
< Previous
How I Rose From Sh100 a Day Job To Head of HR
Next >
Recommended stories you may like:
KCSE 2020 Top Student is Simiyu Robinson Wanjala
President Uhuru Congratulates KCSE 2020 Candidates
Moi Grandson Toroitich Sued for Ksh1m Monthly Child Upkeep
This is What’s Trending in Nairobi Today