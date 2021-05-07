The upgrading of 408 kilometres of roads in informal settlements in Nairobi is going according to plan, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has said.

The Sh5.8 billion project involves re-carpeting and upgrading of the roads to cabro and asphalt (bitumen) standard, as well as the installation of additional road furniture such as walkways and cycling lanes.

The govt launched the project in November last year but contractors commenced the works this January. Since then, a total of 57.2 kilometres of access roads have been constructed across the more than 12 informal settlements.

According to KURA, 18.6km has been done in Dagoretti, 10.8km in Kawangware, 5.3km in Mukuru slums, another 2.1km in Kangemi, 1.7km in Kibera, and 1.2km in Korogocho slums.

In Dandora, Utawala, Mihang’o and Ruai areas, 23.5km of roads have been upgraded. 17.8km has been done in Githurai, 10.9km in Kasarani, 7.7km in Roysambu, and 1.5km in Mathare.

Kura Director-General Silas Kinoti said the authority will complete the upgrading by November next year.

“The project is progressing according to plan with the completion date being November 2022. Challenges have been minimal despite Covid-19 and rains,” said Kinoti.

“Through this project, the government is bringing back dignity, sanity to the slums. If you have been in the slums you will know how setting up access roads is almost impossible due to lack of space.”