The Labour court has awarded thirteen former Kenya Power employees a sum of Sh135 million as compensation for retrenchment.

The 13 former senior executives lost their jobs in 2015 after Kenya Power declared them redundant following a reorganisation of the utility firm’s management.

Kenya Power had offered a voluntary early retirement(VER) plan to those who had not secured placements in the new structure.

As a result, the 13 employees had no choice but to apply for the VER.

In its ruling, the court noted the fact that the VER targeted those in “senior management” and with a deadline of five days to make the application, there was pressure on the targeted staff.

Justice Maureen Onyango awarded the former Kenya Power staffers Sh135,298,934 as payment for constructive redundancy package of two months’ salary for each year worked.

The judge arrived at the figure after doing a computation as per the judgement issued in February 2020 that found the former employees were entitled to be paid a redundancy package.

The former employees are Raphael Njoroge Mwaura, James Ngugi Njuguna, Mary Waeni Wambua, Joshua Kamau Mwangi, Charles Lwanga Ooko, Nathaniel Waithaka Wanyagi, Charles Thinwa Mathenge, Cleophas Simiyu Wekesa and Samuel Migwi Theuri .

Others are Florence Kirimania Obura, Godfrey Kigarie Gathige, Anne Elizabeth Owuor, and Samuel Njoroge Njogu.