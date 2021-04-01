A man and his two sons have died in an apparent murder-suicide in Mbooni, Makueni County.

The 37-year-old -man is said to have strangled the children aged 9 and 4 years at their home in Nduluku location on Wednesday morning.

He then took his life by hanging himself on a mango tree within his farm.

Nduluku Chief, Jeremiah Makau, said the man’s wife, a casual labourer, was away on night duty in Mlolongo at the time of the incident.

The bodies of the children were found lying in one of the rooms of the three-bedroomed house.

Neighbours later found the body of the man dangling from a tree.

It was not immediately clear why the man killed his own children and hang himself thereafter.

The three bodies were moved to a mortuary in Tawa town in the same county.