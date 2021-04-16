Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday seized an assortment of assault rifles and ammunition from two women in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

Sleuths from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit of the DCI arrested Goretti Mwihia and her daughter Joyce Muthoni Mwihia at their home in Racecourse, Dagoretti Corner.

The two who hold dual US citizenship were allegedly found in possession of an M4 sniper rifle with an effective range of 500 meters, close-quarter Uzi automatic submachine gun capable of firing 600 rounds per minute, four pistols, and 3,700 bullets of different caliber.

Head of ATPU John Gachomo said the weapons were taken to experts for ballistic examination.

“We are still yet to know the motive of the two and we are still investigating the issue,” he said.

Investigators suspect the weapons were imported into the country illegally for terror-related activities.

The suspects are being held as investigations continue.

The photos.