When Kenya started the vaccination drive against Covid-19 last Friday, many would have expected President Uhuru Kenyatta to be among the first to receive the jab.

While the govt has insisted that the first phase of the vaccination will prioritize frontline health workers, teachers, security personnel, and those over 58 years, one would expect that one of the 1.02 million doses would be reserved for the Commander-in-chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Kagame’s have taken the shot. Kenyatta’s should give us a photo. pic.twitter.com/fIeuluEqtB — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 11, 2021



This, however, has not been the case as revealed by Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna.

Oguna said Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his wish to have all healthcare workers vaccinated before him.

“He will decide, remember this is a voluntary engagement. As the Head of State, he is not a health care worker and in his own love for our people, he would not want to step in and take someone else’s position,” Oguna said.

The govt spokesman further outlined how the three different phases of vaccination will take place.

“In this first phase of vaccination, the priority is healthcare workers, including the frontline workers and the community health volunteers who are managing Covid-19 patients under the home-based care and isolation programme. We are also vaccinating those in the security forces such as the military,” he stated.

He added that the second phase would involve the high-risk groups of people, those with co-morbidities and the third phase finally the vaccine will be availed to all Kenyans who would like to take it.