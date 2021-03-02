The popular gospel show on NTV ‘Crossover 101’ has a new resident disc jockey following DJ Mo’s dismissal late last year.

The Nation Media Group-run television station over the weekend unveiled DJ Son of Nations as Crossover 101 co-host alongside Grace Ekirapa.

DJ Son of Nations made his debut on the rebranded Crossover show on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The first episode of the rebranded gospel show, titled Fresh Start, was held outside Nation Media offices along Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

“My New Home @ntvkenya For God’s Glory #ForeverGrateful 🙏🙏🙏 #SonOfNations🌍 ” wrote the DJ.

Adding: “It’s a Fresh Look, 😊 It’s a New Season, 💥🔥 I’m truly Humbled and Grateful to be part of this. Join us @graceekirapa And I for the Biggest Gospel Show in town. #Crossover 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Only on @ntvkenya it’s gonna be 🔥🔥💥💥💥🔥💥💥”

Ms Ekirapa welcomed her new co-host noting they had previously worked together.

“I think people do not know this, but it is not the first time that me and you are working together. Things don’t just happen, there is a reason for every season,” she said.

Prior to joining ‘Crossover’, DJ Son of Nations worked at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) where he co-hosted the ‘Backyard show’.

DJ Mo left ‘Crossover 101’ unceremoniously shortly after he was embroiled in a cheating scandal.