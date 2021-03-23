Bongo music superstar Diamond Platnumz eulogised the late Tanzania president John Magufuli as a father figure, revealing that they were quite close.

Speaking after paying his last respects to the fallen president at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, Diamond said the deceased Head of State called him during the highly publicized saga revolving around his biological father.

“Ukaribu wake ulikuwa mkubwa kwa jamii mimi nikiwa mfano. Unajua kuna wakati mwingine mtukufu Rais akakupigia simu mnazungumza mbali na mambo mengine ya ki-nchi, mnaongea kama mtu unazungumza na mzazi wako. Kama kipindi ilipotokea mambo ya masuala ya baba na nini, alinipigia kuniuliza imekuaje tena, vipi tena. Alikuwa anatumia muda mwingi kufanya kazi ya kutuletea maendeleo lakini anatenga na muda wa kutujali na sisi, sio kila Rais anaweza kufanya hivyo,” Diamond said.

Diamond also mentioned that Magufuli was concerned with matters affecting musicians and youthful Tanzanians.

“The biggest thing is to always do things that our late President talked about, especially encouraging the youths in Tanzania that everything is possible.”

“When he said Tanzania is rich, he did not mean we have money at hand but instead meant the resources we have are enough to give us development. He worked closely with the community and at times, he would call me and we spoke as a parent to me.

“I will remember him for so many things. Alikuwa anatumia muda mwingi kufanya kazi ili tupate maendeleo,” Diamond said.