Anerlisa Muigai was quick to shut down internet trolls that got on her mother’s case over her weight loss.

Anerlisa’s mother Tabitha Muigai Karanja became a topic of social media gossip this week after she appeared at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi for the inquest into the death of daughter Tecra Muigai.

Seeing as it was the first time a majority of internet users were seeing her in public for some time, a certain section was taken aback by her transformation.

This sparked wild reactions as some trolls linked Mrs Karanja’s weightloss to all manner of things including the painful loss of Tecra.

This forced Anerlisa to jump to her mother’s defense in a post on social media, explaining the reason behind Karanja’s transformation.

She said the Keroche Breweries family decided to lead a healthier lifestyle. Muigai also shared pictures of her family members showing their respective transformation.

“Leave my mum alone, her weight loss is fine and we decided as a family to shed off excess weight. #healthyliving,” she wote.