A man was arraigned at Kibera law courts for allegedly defiling a minor in Kibra slums, Nairobi.

Richard Otieno allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl using his fingers on March 24. He is said to have lured the innocent minor with biscuits before he committed the offence.

On the first count, Otieno was charged with defiling the minor. On the second, the apparent pedophile was charged with committing an indecent act with a child.

The sex pest had initially pleaded guilty to the charges, but after he was warned of the hefty penalty associated with the offence, he changed his plea to not guilty.

Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto released him on Sh500,000 bond and cash bail of the same.

The magistrate directed the case to be mentioned on April 9.