American rapper Cardi B has joined the growing list of international stars who have appreciated the unique artwork on public service vehicles in Kenya, locally known as Matatus or Nganyas.

The Grammy-winning rapper had a glimpse of Kenyan matatus bearing her graffiti portraits via Twitter. This after a page going by the handle @CelebsLove Cardi shared pictures of the matatus and tagged the rapper.

“There’s a bus in Kenya with @iamcardib Graffiti all over it. Hope she gets to tour Africa one day. (@BARDIKENYA) took the photos,” Celebs Love Cardi tweeted.

Also Read: Tarrus Riley Post About Kenyan Matatu Excites Kenyans

In her response, Cardi B said America was boring and should borrow a leaf from the Kenyan matatu industry.

“Wow. I love ya sooo much. America is boring they need buses like this,” she tweeted.

Cardi’s endorsement of Kenyan matatus caught the attention of one of the industry’s stakeholders, ‘Matwana Matatu Culture’ founder Brian ‘Graff’ Wanyama.

“It feels good and shows that they appreciate matatu art and culture. I think it’s also a message to Kenyans that the work we are doing is exceptional and even outsiders are appreciative of it,” Graff said.

Check Out: Kenyan Matatu Gets The Attention of Canadian Football Team (PHOTO)

Other Kenyans on Twitter reacted to Cardi B’s tweet by inviting her to Kenya.