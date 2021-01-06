In what appears to be a losing battle, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has moved to court to challenge a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to lock him out of vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

The embattled politician maintained his innocence over alleged corruption saying he has not been convicted of any offence.

‘Baba Yao’ argues that he has fully complied with all electoral guidelines provided when running for Nairobi governorship and as such he has the right to vie for the position.

The ex-county boss also mentioned that the Attorney General indicated that the reason for barring him from vying for the post was over his impeachment in Kiambu.

Waititu further accused the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and IEBC of leading a smear campaign against him and acting as the judge, jury and executioner given that a case against him is still pending.

He also noted that the registrar of political parties whose integrity check falls in line with the directives of IEBC ruled that he is fit to vie.

“From the foregoing, the 1st respondent (IEBC) cannot then bar applicant (Waititu) from seeking an elective position,” court documents read.

At the same time, Waititu told the court that he has already filed a case challenging his impeachment which is set to be heard before a three-judge bench.

“Applicant will continue to suffer without the intervention of this honorable court which ought to look at the process that was both illegal and procedural leading to the decision that has been stated by the 1st respondent (IEBC),” he said.

The former Embakasi MP wants the court to compel IEBC to accept his candidature.

Judge Anthony Mrima directed that the case be heard on January 7 after papers have been served to all parties.