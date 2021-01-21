A Chuka court has allowed police to hold two suspects linked to the gruesome murder of a nine-year-old girl from Mpingu village in Maara Sub-county.

In their application, police in Tharaka Nithi said they needed more time to investigate the suspected ritual killing in which the minor was beheaded.

Investigating officers further argued that the suspects should remain in police custody because their security is not guaranteed. The suspects are 94-year-old witch doctor Suleiman Mati Mukira and client Michael Ngugi Riungu, 32.

The court also heard that the first suspect, Mr Riungu, is a flight risk.

“Police are seeking seven days to conclude the investigation before preferring charges,” said the prosecution.

In their affidavit, police indicated that Mr Riungu beheaded the Grade Two girl.

RELATED: Severed Head Of Girl Found At Witch Doctor’s Home In Suspected Ritual Killing

Asked whether he was against the police application for him to be remanded, Mr Riungu did not object.

On his part, the alleged witch doctor Mr Mukira requested to be released on bond arguing that he is old and sickly. He also told Senior Resident Magistrate Mwanamkuu Sudi that he has a urinary tract infection and has been depressed since the killing.

The magistrate remanded the suspects for 7 days, adding they needed to undergo mental checks before standing trial.