Deputy President William Ruto is not the hustler he claims to be and he is part of the dynasties, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has opined.

The outspoken lawmaker contributed to the Hustler Vs Dynasty political debate saying it is likely to cause class wars.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Otiende claimed that Ruto easily fits in with the political elite, having benefited from the dynasties.

“The leader of Hustler has benefited from the people he calls dynasties throughout. If you examine closely, there is nothing that is hustler about DP William Ruto. He fits completely within the so-called dynasty,” he said.

Adding: “Anyone who can be so rich in less than 30 years without proper explanation can only be classified among the so-called dynasties.”

According to the MP, spreading the Hustler vs Dynasty narrative will only lead to insurrection among Kenyans.

“In society, there are always differences in terms of class. We have many problems in this country but fortunately, we have never had class wars.

“The moment you ferment disaffection among Kenyans in Kawangware, Kibra, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Mathare, etc. to a sense of entitlement that you are driving a car because you disadvantaged them…when they come calling, who is likely to suffer most?” Amollo posed.

Otiende warned that once the Hustler vs Dynasty gathers pace it will be almost impossible to stop.

He also slammed Ruto’s “wheelbarrow” politics saying: “A wheelbarrow is the earliest form of Agrarian Revolution…I want to tell Kenyans to be the change that they need.”