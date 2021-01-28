Jubilee Party leadership at the Nairobi County Assembly has distanced itself from Mike Sonko over his remarks that he and Kibicho planned poll chaos in 2017.

Led by the Assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo, Nairobi MCAs said Sonko acted on his own volition and should be charged accordingly.

“Let it go on record that Sonko was acting on his own behalf and not on behalf of Jubilee and for political expediency and because he has already incriminated himself, then he needs to be charged on his own account,” said Guyo.

“We are convinced that Sonko incriminated himself by making the utterances on Sunday and as such he should be charged for the atrocities he committed to the people of Nairobi,” the ward reps said.

Guyo further challenged Sonko to make public the names of those he claims are part of the deep state.

The Matopeni ward MCA also urged the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) to expedite investigations given the seriousness of Sonko’s claims.

“I am urging the DCI to take the shortest time possible in concluding the investigations. If Sonko is not going to produce any evidence against PS Kibicho, then another charge should be levelled against him which is providing false information to the investigative authorities,” said Guyo.