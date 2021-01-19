Suna East MP Junet Mohamed sparked an onslaught against three politicians allied to deputy president for posing in front of a helicopter in a photo published on Twitter.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairperson Johnstone Muthama shared the picture Monday morning, showing him alongside former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and Eliud Owalo.

The pro-Ruto team took a chopper to Matungu to campaign for UDA’s candidate Alex Lanya ahead of the by-election on March 4, 2021.

Muthama captioned the photo: People of Matungu, We look forward to a massive Hustler wave as we gear for the March 4th elections. ALEX LANYA being @UDAKenya candidate is Ready, Willing & Able to work with the people of Matungu. @HassanOmarH, @EliudOwalo na mimi tuko ground pamoja na nyinyi. #KAZI NI KAZI.”

Owalo also published similar photos on his Twitter, writing: Off to Matungu #HusterNation.”

By sharing the photos posing next to a helicopter, the politicians appeared to shoot themselves and their hustler narrative in the foot as Kenyans quickly took notice.

Among them was Junet Mohamed who employed sarcasm to bash Muthama and his hustler companions for preaching water but drinking wine.

Junet reshared the photo and wrote: “The hustlers are off to Matungu constituency for campaigns with their Wheelbarrow and Mkokoteni.”

The MP also appeared to have shot himself in the foot after Twitter users dug up his photos flying in a private jet to visit Raila Odinga in Dubai.

Here are some reactions.