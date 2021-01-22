A Form 3 student at Wahundura Secondary School in Murang’a is nursing injuries after he was stabbed by a fellow student on Sunday.

A police report indicates that the two learners were fighting over a padlock when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other on the side of his head near the left ear.

The victim was rushed to the Kirian-ini Mission Hospital for treatment and discharged on the same day. Police noted that the student was in a ‘fair condition at the time’.

However, when the student returned to the hospital for a check-up two days later, doctors suspected he may have sustained internal injuries. They referred him to the Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

He is said to be in stable condition.

The other student aged 17 disappeared from school shortly after stabbing his colleague and is still at large.