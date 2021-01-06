Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata continues to draw criticism and acclaim in equal measure for authoring a letter warning President Uhuru Kenyatta that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in Central Kenya.

Among the politicians who have jumped to the Senator’s defense is Machakos governor Alfred Mutua who says Kang’ata should be celebrated.

“Senator Irungu Kangata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his perspective of the support of BBI in Mt. Kenya region may be the best thing to happen to the Building Bridges Initiative. What the courageous Senate Majority Chief Whip has done is vocalized the whispers that have been going on around due to the propaganda by anti-BBI opposers,” said the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader.

Governor Mutua added that he hopes the BBI letter will lead to action on a number of underlying concerns.

“By speaking about the challenges as he sees them, Kang’ata has issued a call to arms which has now made the BBI issue and it’s success, especially in Mt. Kenya area, an issue of debate and hopefully, action,” he said.

At the same time, the county boss also intimated that President Uhuru Kenyatta might be behind the letter as part of a political game.

“The letter also raises a few questions. For example, based on my previous experience working closely for President Kibaki, I am asking myself, is there a communication breakdown in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political organization? Who are the gatekeepers to the President?

“I am also wondering, could this be a master political game initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to give him a good reason to rejig a few things? Well, it is a technique I have seen used effectively. Time will tell.”

Mutua added: “The president has many mechanisms to cause change and at times change doesn’t have to come directly from him. It can be initiated from outside so when problems are exposed, a solution can be found.”

The governor concluded by offering to buy Irungu Kang’ata a drink.

“The good senator Kang’ata’s phone is off. If anyone gets in touch with him, please tell him I want to buy him a drink. He has made me proud,” he said.